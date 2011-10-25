(Corrects mis-spelling to Hutchison from Hutchinson throughout)

VIENNA Oct 25 Mobile telephone operator Hutchison 3G is interested in buying the Austrian assets of France Telecom's Orange, an Austrian newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

France Telecom said in July it was putting its Swiss, Austrian and Portuguese units up for sale, which analysts say could raise as much as 2 billion euros ($2.9 billion) and pave the way for a return of cash to shareholders.

Hutchison 3G, a unit of conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa , is already present in the Austrian market under the brand name "3" and is now in negotiations to buy rival Orange Austria, mass-selling tabloid Kronen Zeitung reported.

Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) unit T-Mobile Austria had been interested in the business but has since backed away because the price demanded was too high, the paper said.