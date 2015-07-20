PARIS, July 20 French telecoms group Orange said on Monday it had entered an exclusive agreement with Bharti Airtel about buying the Indian group's subsidiaries in four African countries.

Orange said that the agreement covered Bharti Airtel's subsidiaries in Burkina Faso, Chad, Congo Brazzaville and Sierra Leone.

"There is no certainty of any binding agreement as a result of these discussions," Orange said in a statement. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by John Irish)