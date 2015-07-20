Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS, July 20 French telecoms group Orange said on Monday it had entered an exclusive agreement with Bharti Airtel about buying the Indian group's subsidiaries in four African countries.
Orange said that the agreement covered Bharti Airtel's subsidiaries in Burkina Faso, Chad, Congo Brazzaville and Sierra Leone.
"There is no certainty of any binding agreement as a result of these discussions," Orange said in a statement. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by John Irish)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order