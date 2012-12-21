Dec 21 Moody's Investors Service said on Friday
it downgraded Orange County, California's 2012 pension
obligation bond rating to Aa2 from Aa3.
"The downgrade reflects the additional risk to bondholders
from the county's financial, operational and economic conditions
over the more secure general obligation pledge," the ratings
agency said in a statement.
Moody's also affirmed the county's Aa1 issuer rating and
other long-term ratings.
The outlook is negative reflecting the county's continuing
narrow fiscal operations "and the pressure that would be applied
in event of an adverse ruling in litigation," Moody's said.
The rating agency also assigned its Aa3 rating to the
county's upcoming sale of $268.5 million of taxable pension
obligation bonds.