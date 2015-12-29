PARIS Dec 29 French telecoms group Orange could buy a 10 percent stake in France's largest commercial television channel TF1, as part of reported talks between Orange and TF1's owner Bouygues, Le Canard Enchaine newspaper said.

A Bloomberg report earlier this month said Orange was in talks to buy telecoms and media assets from Bouygues, but Bouygues, which also has a construction business, responded by saying it had no plans to exit telecoms and television.

Noting Orange is 23 percent owned by the French state, Le Canard Enchaine said the talks between Orange and Bouygues were spearheaded by the French Presidency, but did not say who its sources were. Orange, Bouygues, the President's office and the Economy Ministry declined comment.

A source close to the matter said the scenario envisioned by the investigative weekly was "totally far-fetched".

French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said earlier this month he did not oppose in principle a consolidation of the telecoms sector to three operators from four.

A source familiar with the situation told Reuters last month that during a seminar with his board and executive committee, Orange chief Stephane Richard had mentioned new talks with Bouygues about the future of its telecom unit. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Additional reporting by Cyrile Altmeyer and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by Ingrid Melander and David Holmes)