Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MADRID, Sept 15 Spain's Jazztel on Monday said its main shareholder, Leopoldo Fernandez Pujals, had reached a deal with France's Orange so that the French group would launch an offer for 100 percent of the Spanish telecoms firm's shares.
In a notice to Spain's stock market regulator, Jazztel said the offer would be launched at 13 euros per share, paid in cash, and would be subject to receiving the backing of at least 50.01 percent of the rest of shareholders. (Reporting by Julien Toyer)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)