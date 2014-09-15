PARIS, Sept 15 France's Orange is
close to an agreement to buy Spanish fixed operator Jazztel
in an effort to bolster its mobile operation in the
country, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Consolidation has been brewing in Spain for months, and
Orange had already said it would look at opportunities to grow
its business there, where it trails leader Telefonica
and Vodafone.
"They have reached a deal more or less," the person said on
condition of anonymity.
"Jazztel is the last independent fixed operator in the
country. A deal would allow Orange to sell fixed-mobile packages
and better compete with Vodafone after its buy of cable operator
Ono."
Orange and Jazztel declined to comment.
Jazztel shares rose 12 percent before being suspended by
Spain's market regulator, giving the group a market
capitalisation of 3.09 billion euros ($4 billion) at the close
on Monday.
(1 US dollar = 0.7727 euro)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)