Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MADRID, Sept 16 Shares in Spanish telecommunications company Jazztel rose 6 percent to 12.8 euros (16.5491 US dollar) per share at the market open on Tuesday after a trading suspension was lifted following a bid by France's Orange late on Monday.
The French group made an offer for 100 percent of Jazztel shares at 13 euros per share in cash, which Orange estimated was a 34 percent premium to Jazztel's average closing price in the last 30 days. (1 US dollar = 0.7735 euro) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Tomas Cobos)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)