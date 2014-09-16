MADRID, Sept 16 Shares in Spanish telecommunications company Jazztel rose 6 percent to 12.8 euros (16.5491 US dollar) per share at the market open on Tuesday after a trading suspension was lifted following a bid by France's Orange late on Monday.

The French group made an offer for 100 percent of Jazztel shares at 13 euros per share in cash, which Orange estimated was a 34 percent premium to Jazztel's average closing price in the last 30 days. (1 US dollar = 0.7735 euro) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Tomas Cobos)