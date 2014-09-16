MADRID, Sept 16 Spain's market regulator said on Tuesday it was lifting a share trading suspension of fixed-line operator Jazztel from 0700 GMT.

Trading in Jazztel was suspended on Monday before France's Orange said it would make a full offer for the company, valuing it at 3.4 billion euros (4.40 billion US dollar). (1 US dollar = 0.7732 euro) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Robert Hetz)