NEW YORK Dec 31 New York orange juice futures sank more than 6 percent on Monday to six-week lows as investors liquidated long positions even as merchants continued to worry about the impact of greening disease on crops in citrus-rich Florida.

At 11:27 a.m. EDT (1627 GMT), the most-active March frozen concentrated orange juice on ICE Futures U.S. were down 6.32 percent at $1.185 per lb in thin volumes. The market was on track to be the second-weakest performer in 2012 among the 19 commodities tracked by the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index. (Reporting By Josephine Mason; editing by John Wallace)