UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NEW YORK Dec 31 New York orange juice futures sank more than 6 percent on Monday to six-week lows as investors liquidated long positions even as merchants continued to worry about the impact of greening disease on crops in citrus-rich Florida.
At 11:27 a.m. EDT (1627 GMT), the most-active March frozen concentrated orange juice on ICE Futures U.S. were down 6.32 percent at $1.185 per lb in thin volumes. The market was on track to be the second-weakest performer in 2012 among the 19 commodities tracked by the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index. (Reporting By Josephine Mason; editing by John Wallace)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources