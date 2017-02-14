WARSAW Feb 14 Orange Polska, a Polish
unit of France's Orange, is unlikely to book further
impairment loss in 2017 and 2018, the company's chief financial
officer Maciej Nowohonski said on Tuesday.
* Shares in Orange Polska slumped on Tuesday after the
company said it booked an unexpected net loss for 2016 on the
back of impairment loss and said it would not pay out dividend
for 2016.
* "I do not expect any further impairment neither in a year
nor in two years time, unless something unexpected we do not
know about happens," Nowohonski told a news conference.
* The CFO also said that a return to dividend payouts will
depend on investment in fibre in coming years.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)