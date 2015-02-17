(Adds details on M&A, dividend)

By Leila Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic

PARIS Feb 17 Telecoms operator Orange predicted its operating profit would slip this year, as tough competition persists in its key home market of France, but pledged to hold the line on costs to be able to deliver a stable dividend.

The group has bet that better quality mobile and broadband networks will help it ward off competition in France from low-cost rival Iliad and a rejuvenated No. 2 player, Numericable-SFR.

Orange spent 14.3 percent of revenue on upgrading its networks last year to 4G mobile and fibre fixed line broadband, a higher proportion than a year earlier, and said it expects to invest more again this year.

"High-speed broadband in both mobile and fixed is a growth engine and a way for us to win back customers," Chief Financial Officer Ramon Fernandez said on Tuesday.

"Somewhere between 2015 and 2016 we will see our revenue begin to stabilise but this will also depend on how our competitors behave."

Europe's fifth-largest telecom operator by market valuation also posted revenue and operating profit in line with forecasts as continued cost-cutting helped it maintain profitability despite sales shrinking across its major markets, such as Spain and Poland.

Orange also predicted that earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would fall slightly this year to between 11.9 and 12.1 billion euros from 12.19 billion in 2014, although it pledged to continue to focus on cost-cutting on everything from staff to marketing costs to compensate.

The shares were down 3 percent at 15.85 euros by 1101 GMT, when the Stoxx Europe 600 telecoms sector index was down 0.5 percent.

Analysts said the forecast for a decline in operating profit this year had disappointed investors who already had high expectations, with Orange shares having risen 15.5 percent this year after a 57 percent jump in 2014.

Orange pledged to hold its its dividend at 0.60 cents a share for 2014 and 2015 even though underlying attributable earnings last year fell to 0.36 euros a share from 0.73 in 2013.

Chief Executive Stephane Richard also said on a conference call with analysts that he was "reasonably confident" that the dividend could rise in the medium term as the business recovered.

Revenue fell 2.5 percent last year to 39.45 billion euros ($44.81 billion), just ahead of the average of analyst's forecasts of 39.27 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.

Its reported EBITDA of 12.19 billion euros compared with an average forecast of 12.11 billion and the company's own target of 12-12.5 billion.

The former state-owned monopoly said it trimmed operating costs last year by another 2.5 percent, or 707 million euros, to bring its cost base down in the last three years by 1.729 billion euros.

Net debt fell last year by 4.64 billion euros to stand at 26.09 billion euros at the end of December.

Like other major European telecom firms, Orange shares have benefited from investors piling into the sector for its relatively high dividend yields. A wave of consolidation in Britain, Spain, and Germany has also boosted investors' hopes that the remaining operators will be able to end years of falling prices and start growing again.

The Stoxx 600 Europe telecoms index is up 11 percent this year, the fifth-best performing sector ahead of utilities and health care. ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Editing by James Regan and Greg Mahlich)