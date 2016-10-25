* Q3 profit slightly above expectations

* Price war goes on in French mobile market

* Confirms full-year guidance for 2016 (Adds details, CFO quote)

By Mathieu Rosemain and Gwénaëlle Barzic

PARIS, Oct 25 French telecoms operator Orange beat third-quarter core operating profit expectations on Tuesday as strong growth in Spain and Africa offset declining revenue at home, where competition in the mobile market hit margins.

The former state monopoly, which generates half of its sales in France, is expanding internationally and offering new banking services, while trying to provide richer TV content to broadband customers.

The arrival of Iliad's Free Mobile services in France in 2012 triggered a price war whose effects were still being felt over the three-month period that ended on Sept. 30.

Orange reported a 0.6 percent fall in revenue in France despite the net addition of 187,000 mobile contracts and 134,000 fixed broadband contracts.

"We offered no promotions in the third quarter," Chief Financial Officer Ramon Fernandez told reporters regarding the French market. "The wild promotion policies that we're seeing here and there do not correspond to what we want to pursue."

Quarterly core operating profit rose by 1.6 percent on a comparable basis to 3.60 billion euros ($3.92 billion), slightly above a Reuters poll of 3.58 billion.

Orange confirmed its full-year guidance for 2016, including a higher core operating profit for the year versus 2015.

It maintained its dividend proposal of 0.60 euro per share for 2016.

($1 = 0.9193 euros) (Editing by Michel Rose and Jason Neely)