BRIEF-COAI says Gopal Vittal re-elected as chairman
* Gopal Vittal, managing director & chief executive officer (India and South Asia) of Bharti Airtel Ltd was re-elected as the chairman of COAI
PARIS Feb 23 French telecoms group Orange reported a 1.3 percent increase of its yearly core operating profit on Thursday, helped by a strong sales momentum in Spain and a reduction in labour expenses.
Orange's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, debt and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 12.68 billion euros ($13.4 billion) in 2016, from 12.52 billion euros a year earlier on a comparable basis.
That result was in line with a Reuters poll average of 12.64 billion euros.
Group revenues rose by 0.6 percent to 40.92 billion euros. Orange also said it would increase its dividend per share in 2017 by 0.5 euros to 0.65 euros.
($1 = 0.9473 euros)
June 15 China-backed Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC disclosed on Monday it had refiled its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor Corp with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for the second time.
NEW YORK, June 16 The largecap technology sector is expected to see a bump in its growth weighting when index provider Russell Investments completes the annual refresh of its benchmarks next Friday, a move that could lift tech shares targetted in the rejig.