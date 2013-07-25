Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS, July 25 Orange posted an 8.4 percent drop in second-quarter operating profit that matched analysts' forecasts as cost cuts blunted falling sales in its home market of France caused by a low-cost mobile rival.
Europe's fourth-biggest telecom operator by sales also disclosed that it faced 2.14 billion euro ($2.83 billion) payment to tax authorities in September as a result of an ongoing legal cas that it said it would soon appeal.
Second-quarter sales fell 4.8 percent on a comparable basis to 10.32 billion euros, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 8.4 percent to 3.29 billion euros.
Analysts were expecting sales of 10.33 billion euros and (EBITDA) of 3.29 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll of 8 analysts.
The group also confirmed its annual dividend and operating cash flow targets. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)