PARIS, April 26 France's biggest telecoms operator, Orange, said on Tuesday that first-quarter core operating profit fell 1.6 percent on labour-related costs.

Restated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to 2.569 billion euros ($2.89 billion), the group said in a statement. This was below the Reuters analyst poll average of 2.708 billion.

Excluding the impact of an employee shareholding programme, Orange's core operating profit grew 0.3 percent, the company said. That programme shaved 50 million euros off restated EBITDA, Chief Financial Officer Ramon Fernandez said on a conference call.

Orange confirmed its 2016 targets, including higher restated core earnings than in 2015 on a comparable basis. First-quarter revenue rose 0.6 percent to 10.01 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8881 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by James Regan)