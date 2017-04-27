PARIS, April 27 French telecoms network operator
Orange said first-quarter core operating profit rose
by 2 percent on a comparable basis, helped by higher revenues
from Spain and Poland.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, debt and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 2.598 billion euros ($2.83
billion) over the first three months of the year.
Sales in France, Orange's number one market, showed signs of
stabilisation, with revenues dipping 0.1 percent over the period
to 4.427 billion euros.
The former monopoly confirmed all its 2017 targets.
($1 = 0.9171 euros)
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by
Sudip Kar-Gupta)