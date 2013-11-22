(Adds details)

By Kate Holton and Paul Sandle

BARCELONA Nov 22 France's Orange expects to announce the sale of its Dominican Republic business in the next few days for a price "significantly over" 1 billion euros, Chief Executive Stephane Richard said on Friday.

Speaking at a Morgan Stanley investor conference in Barcelona, Richard said he expected to announce a deal that would increase his financial flexibility as he looks to cut debt.

France's largest telecom operator has been hit in recent years by regulator-imposed price cuts and the arrival in its home market of low-cost player Iliad which has driven down prices and knocked the group's sales and earnings.

As part of a strategy to exit non-core markets to pay down debt, it opened talks to sell its Dominican Republic business, with forecasts at the time putting a sale in the region of 900 million euros ($1.2 billion).

Richard said on Friday however that expectations had risen.

"(We are) able to announce in the next days something about the Dominican Republic, in very attractive conditions," he told the conference, before later telling reporters that the selling price would be significantly above 1 billion euros.

Richard also reiterated his ambition of stabilising the group's core earnings, by taking further costs out of the business. The intention, made in February, has become a key issue for investors, especially after the group's shares outperformed the market in the last two months.

In a trading update given in October, Europe's fourth-largest telecom carrier by sales saw revenue fall 4 percent on a comparable basis while core earnings were down 7 percent.

"We are going through a challenging period with constant pressure on the top line," he said. "(There is) very aggressive competition in prices nearly everywhere, especially in the French market but we resist very well."

Richard also said he had not taken any decision on what to do with EE, the British market-leading operator that it runs with Deutsche Telekom. He said the two groups were aligned in their thinking and could float the unit, maintain the status quo or bring in an investment bank.

"No decision has been made, all options are still open, but the most important thing to say is EE is doing very well and the quality of the asset is improving," he said.

Shares in Orange traded 0.8 percent higher at 9.5 euros by 1306 GMT having been up 0.1 percent ahead of the CEO's comments. (Reporting by Kate Holton and Paul Sandle; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)