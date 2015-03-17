PARIS, March 17 Orange Chief Executive Stephane Richard sought to put to bed the idea that the French group was interested in a deal with Telecom Italia, only weeks after he told media that it would be an interesting consolidation opportunity.

"I confirm the non-existence of all discussions of any type - preliminary or otherwise - with the management and shareholders of Telecom Italia by Orange," he said a presentation of the group's 2020 strategy.

Telecom Italia shares rose to a four-year high earlier this month after the head of Orange said a tie-up between the two phone companies would be attractive.

The Italian group's chairman Giuseppe Recchi said on Friday that no contacts had taken place and "nothing was on the table".

