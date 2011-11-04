* Credit Suisse, HSBC, JP Morgan provide staple

* Contains around 800 mln euros in drawn debt

* Loans and bonds form the debt package

By Claire Ruckin

LONDON, Nov 4 France Telecom's sale of mobile phone operator Orange Switzerland is backed with an approximate 1 billion euro ($1.4 billion) staple financing, banking sources said on Friday, which increases the probability of a successful sale before the end of the year.

The staple financing is being arranged by Credit Suisse, HSBC and JP Morgan, the sources said. Second-round bids on the 1.5 to 2 billion euro auction are due in the next month.

Staple financings are financing packages offered by sellers to buyers to speed up acquisitions and make them more attractive and are often used in volatile markets to give companies assurance that debt can be raised.

French retail group PPR postponed the sale of its catalogues business Redcats in September when adviser Rothschild was unable to put a staple financing package together.

The 1 billion euro staple financing, which includes around 800 million euros of drawn debt, consists of loans and secured and unsecured bonds to tap all sources of liquidity.

The staple financing has leverage of around 4.25 times debt to earnings before tax, interest, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA).

Some of the senior secured debt is in bond form due to rules on institutional lending in Switzerland, which stipulate that deals should not have more than 10 non-bank lenders.

First round bids were due Oct. 10. Bidders shortlisted for second round bids include French telecom operator Iliad founder Xavier Niel and Goldman Sachs Capital Partners, U.S. cable company Liberty Global and Egyptian telecom tycoon Naguib Sawiris and private equity firms Apax Partners, Providence, EQT and Carlyle.

A binding deal with the successful buyer is expected before the end of the year and the transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2012, which paves the way for a possible share buyback of up to 800 million euros.

France Telecom is exiting Switzerland after competition authorities last year blocked its plan to merge Orange Switzerland with Sunrise, the country's second-largest operator, to better compete with market leader Swisscom.

Orange Switzerland has a 17 percent share in the Swiss telecom market and Sunrise, which is owned by private equity group CVC, has a 20 percent share.

Former state-owned monopoly Swisscom still holds a 60 percent market share. ($1 = 0.728 Euros) (Reporting by Claire Ruckin; Editing by Tessa Walsh and David Cowell)