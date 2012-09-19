BRUSSELS, Sept 19 EU antitrust chief Joaquin Almunia questioned on Wednesday whether Hutchison 3G could find a suitable concession to ease regulatory concerns and win clearance for its 1.3 billion euro bid for France Telecom's Orange Austria.

"This is a $1.6 billion deal which, if it went through, would bring the current four competitors in the national mobile market down to three," Almunia, the European competition commissioner, said in the text of a speech to be delivered at a conference at the Georgetown Law School in Washington.

"We are looking very carefully into this proposed merger and we have recently raised objections against it. At this stage, the question remains whether effective remedies will be found," he said.

Hutchison 3G, Austria's third-largest mobile operator and a unit of Hutchison Whampoa, which is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, said last week the European Commission objected to its Orange Austria takeover.