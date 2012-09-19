* Regulator questions if Hutchison 3G can find remedies
* Also considering UPS-TNT Express deal implications
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Sept 19 Austrian telecoms operator
Hutchison 3G may not be able to offer sufficient concessions to
satisfy regulators considering its 1.3 billion euro bid for
France Telecom's Orange Austria, EU antitrust chief
Joaquin Almunia said on Wednesday.
"This is a $1.6 billion deal which, if it went through,
would bring the current four competitors in the national mobile
market down to three," said Almunia, the European competition
commissioner, according to the text of a speech he gave at
Georgetown Law School in Washington.
"We are looking very carefully into this proposed merger and
we have recently raised objections against it. At this stage,
the question remains whether effective remedies will be found to
clear this merger," he said.
Hutchison 3G, Austria's third-largest mobile operator and a
unit of Hutchison Whampoa, which is controlled by Hong
Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, said last week the European
Commission objected to its Orange Austria takeover.
Hutchison had offered to let rivals use its mobile network
to sooth concerns about the elimination of a fourth player, but
some rivals were negative about the proposal during when asked
by the commission.
Almunia said the EU watchdog was also considering the
competition implications of United Parcel Service's proposed
5.2 billion euro ($6.8 billion) takeover of Dutch peer
TNT Express before deciding whether to seek
concessions or clear the deal.
"An important issue in the analysis of this deal is whether
the company that would result from the merger would be
constrained by ... (Deutsche Post unit) DHL and FedEx
," he said.
"Many European companies use parcel express delivery
services as part of their logistic chains, notably for
cross-border shipments. Therefore, it is important that the
prices of these services remain constrained by vigorous
competition."