BRUSSELS Oct 22 Hong Kong's Hutchison 3G has
offered more concessions in a bid to get clearance for its
planned 1.3 billion euro ($1.69 billion) purchase of France
Telecom's Orange Austria, the European Commission said
on Monday.
Hutchison submitted its latest concessions to EU antitrust
regulators on Friday, the commission said on its website, but it
did not provide details, in line with its policy. It extended
its deadline for a decision to Dec. 21 from Nov. 30.
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia has stepped up
pressure on Hutchison to sell off spectrum to rivals to allay
concerns that the merger would reduce the number of telecoms
operators from four to three in Austria.
EU regulators are also worried that Hutchison, a unit of
Hutchison Whampoa, which is controlled by Hong Kong
billionaire Li Ka-shing, may ditch its aggressive pricing policy
after the merger, leading to higher costs for consumers.
A Hutchison spokesman said the company was not in a position
to confirm details of the concessions. Last month, it offered to
open its network to rivals at cost price and it has already
signed an agreement with Liberty Global cable
operation UPC.
Hutchison is the smallest telecoms provider in Austria.
Telekom Austria is No. 1, followed by Deutsche
Telekom's T-Mobile.
($1 = 0.7674 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield and
Hans-Juergen Peters)