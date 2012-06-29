BRUSSELS, June 29 EU regulators opened an
in-depth investigation into the purchase of mobile phone
operator Orange Austria, a unit of France Telecom, by
Hong Kong's Hutchison 3G over possible competition concerns.
Hutchison, a unit of Hutchison Whampoa which is
controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, unveiled the
takeover plan in February.
The European Commission said in a statement that the
proposed acquisition could create significant competition
problems by removing Orange as a competitor.
"The merger will reduce the number of network operators from
four to three in Austria. Therefore, the Commission must make
sure that this concentration does not lead to higher prices for
end consumers," Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said.
The commission said it will take up to 90 days to make a
final decision on the deal.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Rex Merrifield)