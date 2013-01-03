BRIEF-Avis Budget Group says amended its senior credit facility
* Avis budget group announces closing of €250 million senior notes offering and amends its senior credit facility
Jan 3 Orange County, California is planning to sell $268.5 million of taxable pension obligation bonds on Jan. 9, a market source said on Thursday.
JP Morgan is the lead manager on the sale.
* Avis budget group announces closing of €250 million senior notes offering and amends its senior credit facility
NEW YORK, March 8 The dollar gained and stocks on Wall Street mostly rose on Wednesday after U.S. private sector hiring surged in February, underscoring the economy's strength and adding to expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week.
JOHANNESBURG, March 8 South African diversified miner Exxaro Resources will sell its 44 percent stake in chemical maker Tronox to focus on its core mining activities and to fund capital commitments, the company said on Wednesday.