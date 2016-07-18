WARSAW, July 18 Orange's Polish unit and Netia, Poland's largest fixed-line operators, are close to signing a deal to coordinate their fibre roll-out plans to lower costs and speed up returns, daily newspaper Parkiet quoted its sources as saying.

Orange Polska, Poland's largest mobile operator, aims to use fibre optics to deliver high-speed broadband to regain market share.

The two operators' fibre investment plans were estimated at 2.6 billion zlotys ($653 million). Neither was available for immediate comment.

($1 = 3.9840 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)