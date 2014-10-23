(Corrects profit definitions in paragraphs two and three)

PARIS/FRANKFURT Oct 23 Orange SA, France's largest telecom operator, posted quarterly results largely in line with expectations but relied on steeper cost-cutting to stabilise profit margins, even as it reported rising subscriptions to its faster 4G mobile services.

The company reported third-quarter revenue of 9.805 billion euros ($12.39 billion), slightly above analysts' forecasts of 9.71 billion, and said restated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 3.245 billion euros.

It also confirmed that it expects to meet its full-year 2014 target for EBITDA of 12.0 billion to 12.5 billion euros and said it expects to return its ratio of net debt to EBITDA closer to two times by the end of the year. (1 US dollar = 0.7913 euro) (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic in Paris and Eric Auchard in Frankfurt; Editing by James Regan)