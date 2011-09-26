(Adds background)
CAIRO, Sept 26 Egyptian group Orascom Telecom's
Bangladesh unit will pay 19.8 billion taka ($263
million) over three years in spectrum and licence renewal fees,
it said on Monday.
Orascom Telecom Bangladesh received the renewal guidelines,
which include details of the fees, for its 2G licence after a
year of negotiations with the government.
The new guidelines set by the Bangladesh Telecommunication
Regulatory Commission stated the licence will be valid for a
15-year period, OT said.
Orascom Telecom shares were trading 3.4 percent higher at
1115 GMT.
Apart from Orascom's Banglalink, three mobile operators,
including top carrier Grameenphone , third-ranked
player Robi and fifth-ranked Citycell, a joint venture between
Pacific Bangladesh Telecom Limited and Singapore
Telecommunications , will have to pay fees to renew
their 2G licences.
At the end of August, the number of mobile phone users in
Bangladesh stood at 79.68 million, of which Banglalink's
subscriber base was 21.62 million.
In comparison, top operator Grameenphone, majority owned by
Norway's Telenor , had nearly 35 million subscribers and
third-ranked Robi, majority owned by Malaysia's Axiata Group
, had 15 million users.
Bangladesh's mobile sector has grown rapidly in recent
years, helped by fierce competition among the country's six
operators and by steady economic growth.
The mobile sector is expected to grow to 120 million
subscribers over the next five years, telecoms analysts have
said.
Mobile phone services have emerged as an important
contributor to the cash-strapped nation's economy.
(Reporting By Maha El Dahan; additional reporting by Ruma Paul
in Dhaka; Editing by Dan Lalor and Jane Merriman)