CAIRO Oct 9 Egypt's Orascom Telecom appointed Khalid Ellaicy as the firm's new chief financial officer (CFO) to start on Oct. 17, the firm said in a statement on Sunday.

Ellaicy replaces Aldo Mareuse who joined Orascom as the group's CFO in 2002.

The new CFO has over 26 years of experience in the finance sector and was partner in KPMG Egypt. He assisted in Orascom's initial public offering (IPO) and later worked with Mobinil as the firm's CFO, the company said. (Reporting by Dina Zayed; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)