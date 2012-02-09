CAIRO Feb 9 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology is in discussions with France Telecom over the future of their Egyptian cellphone venture Mobinil, a person who said he was familiar with the talks told Reuters.

Speculation of a possible change in Mobinil's ownership has re-emerged since the firm's Egyptian parent company sold most of its assets to Russia's Vimpelcom last year.

France Telecom controls 71.25 percent of Mobinil.

Orascom's minority stake in Mobinil was hived off last month into a new company controlled by the family of Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris, which had a put option to sell its stake to the French company at a pre-agreed price.

"There are ongoing discussions with France Telecom to discuss future relations after the demerger and the change of ownership," the person said on condition of anonymity.

France Telecom was raising "new issues" in regard to a delay in last month's demerger of Mobinil and the new ownership structure, the person said. (Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer)