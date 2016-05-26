BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
CAIRO May 26 Orascom Construction posted a net profit of $23 million in the first quarter of 2016, up significantly from $5.8 million a year ago.
The group said it signed new contracts amounting to $510 million in Egypt, Algeria and the United States in the first quarter. It reported EBITDA of $48.8 million in the first quarter. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed and Ehab Farouk)
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago