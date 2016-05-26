(Refiles with correct RIC)

CAIRO May 26 Orascom Construction posted a net profit of $23 million in the first quarter of 2016, up significantly from $5.8 million a year ago.

The group said it signed new contracts amounting to $510 million in Egypt, Algeria and the United States in the first quarter. It reported EBITDA of $48.8 million in the first quarter. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed and Ehab Farouk)