(Removes incorrect figure for drop in Egypt hotel occupancy
rates in sixth paragraph.)
* Revenue falls 57 pct, EBITDA margin slumps 40 pct
* Orascom's main market in Egypt sees slowdown
* Says paid administrative expenses over 17 mln francs
* Orascom expects 2011 revenue of 260-280 mln francs
By Dina Zayed
CAIRO, Nov 16 Swiss-listed Egyptian
property and hotels group Orascom Development
reported a third-quarter net loss of 2.98 million Swiss francs
($3.23 million) on Wednesday, hit by political and economic
upheaval in Egypt and other parts of the Arab world.
The group, which said it made a net profit of 29 million
francs in the same quarter of 2010, also posted an 18.9
million-franc net loss for the first nine months of the year,
having made a net profit of 76 million francs in the same period
last year.
Since then the civil uprising that unseated Egypt's
president, a slump in investment and legal challenges to state
land sales have thrown the real estate sector into turmoil.
Revenues at the Swiss-listed company, known mostly for
building luxury resorts, fell by 57 percent to 163 million
francs in the first nine months of the year.
"The negative impact of the political and economic upheavals
in Egypt and the Arab World continued to negatively affect the
results of Orascom Development," the company said.
Hotel revenue slid 40 percent to 84 million francs as
occupancy rates in Egypt slumped.
Real estate and construction revenue tumbled 76 percent to
41 million francs, with slower construction in two of its main
markets, Egypt and Oman.
Business in Egypt came to a standstill due to the uprising
that toppled President Hosni Mubarak and construction has been
slow to pick up but the group, which has been diversifying
abroad, said its real estate pre-sales rose by 30 percent on a
year ago.
Orascom Development expects to achieve total revenue of 260
to 280 million francs in 2011, it added.
An Egyptian court sentenced the executive chairman of
Orascom, Samih Sawiris, to two years in jail in August on
charges of manipulating the firm's stock price.
The group later said it had reached a settlement that
effectively annuls the jail sentence.
Orascom denied the charges and questioned the legal process
which led to the ruling, saying it was not given a chance to
defend itself or clarify its position, as required by law.
The developer said on Wednesday that its administrative
expenses surged due to "provisions for investments in the Middle
East and legal charges" that totalled 17 million francs in the
nine-month period. The group did not say what those legal costs
were.
Orascom added that revaluation of bank balances in foreign
currencies led to the loss of another 14 million francs.
($1=0.917 Swiss francs)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich and Erica Billingham)