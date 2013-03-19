CAIRO, March 19 Egypt's Orascom Telecom will pay a dividend of 0.26 Egyptian pounds ($0.04) per share for the year 2012, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

On March 6, the company reported a full-year loss of $205.76 million in 2012, compared with a profit of $660.35 million the year earlier. ($1 = 6.7812 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by David Stamp)