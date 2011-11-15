CAIRO Nov 15 Egypt's stock exchange said in suspended trading in Orascom Construction Industries shares on Tuesday and cancelled the day's trades in the stock after the company announced plans for an early bond repayment.

Orascom said in a statement it would repay holders of bonds due for repayment in 2015 as it prepares for a reorganization of the group's ownerships structure.

It has signed new credit facilities to refinance existing loans and help carry out a planned separation of its fertiliser and construction businesses into two legal entities under a single holding company. (Reporting by Tamim Elyan and Ehab Farouk; Writing by Tom Pfeiffer)