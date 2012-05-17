CAIRO May 17 Shareholders in Orascom
Construction Industries (OCI) have approved a plan to
separate its construction and fertiliser businesses into two new
companies, the group said on Thursday.
The move is designed to make the two entities more
competitive, widen their investor base, make their management
more flexible and improve their credit profiles.
"OCI reported a record shareholder participation rate of
84.48 percent of the company's total outstanding shares at the
extraordinary general meeting," it said in a statement.
Egypt's regulator must approve the move before it can go
ahead.
(Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer)