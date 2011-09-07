CAIRO, Sept 7 Real estate and hotels firm
Orascom Development (ODH) said on Wednesday it had
reached a settlement with Egypt's financial market watchdog that
effectively scraps a jail sentence handed down to its chairman
last month.
ODH lodged an appeal after an economic court made the
initial ruling to imprison Chairman Samih Sawiris over
accusations of stock price manipulation and providing incorrect
financial data.
Sawiris was served the two-year prison sentence on Aug. 27
because he is the company's legal representative.
The court also fined him 50,000 Egyptian pounds ($8,401) and
said he must not trade in the stock market for a year, a
judicial source had said, quoting the ruling.
The company paid bail immediately after the ruling, launched
the appeal to suspend the judgment and began discussions to
settle all the charges.
Swiss-listed ODH said its Egyptian subsidiary Orascom Hotels
and Development (OHD) had now reached a "full settlement" with
the Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority.
"According to the Egyptian Capital Markets Law and
Regulations, this settlement nullifies the suspended judgment of
the preliminary court for two years imprisonment and a fine
against Mr. Samih Sawiris in his capacity as the Chairman of
Orascom Hotels and Development," ODH said in a statement.
According to ODH, the main allegation was that it had
misrepresented the percentage of its ownership in OHD.
ODH questioned the legal process which led to the ruling,
saying it was not given a chance to defend itself or clarify its
position, as is required by law.
It said the court issued the initial sentence after only two
procedural hearings and OHD was not given the right to plead its
case in full.
Swiss-listed Orascom Development has been diversifying its
business, but Egypt remains its biggest market. Businesses there
came to a near standstill for almost 50 days earlier this year
due to the uprising that ended the 30-year rule of President
Hosni Mubarak.
(Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer. Editing by Jane Merriman)