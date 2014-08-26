Aug 26 Orascom Development Holding AG : * Says H1 net profit attributable to shareholders of CHF 31.5 million, after

CHF 48.0 million loss in comparable period * Says H1 revenues increased by 2% to CHF 120.6 million (1h 2013: CHF 118.3

million) * Says H1 adjusted EBITDA was CHF 10.7 million (1h 2013: 1.6 million) * Says should be able to start recognizing revenue in Montenegro for first real

