CAIRO, April 12 Orascom Telecom (OTH)
said on Thursday it had submitted a formal arbitration notice
against the Algerian government to resolve a long-standing
dispute over the company's local mobile phone business.
"OTH asserts that since 2008 its rights under the Agreement
on the Promotion and Reciprocal Protection of Investments
between Egypt and Algeria have been violated by actions taken by
the Algerian government against OTA," the firm said in a
statement.
Orascom said it would still support any move by its majority
shareholder, Vimpelcom, to seek a solution with the
Algerian government over OTA, which operates under the brand
name Djezzy.
