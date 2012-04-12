* Algeria court ruling dashed hopes for settlement
* Orascom leaves window open to direct talks
CAIRO, April 12 Orascom Telecom (OTH)
said on Thursday it had submitted a formal arbitration notice
against the Algerian government, the latest twist in a long and
bitter dispute over Orascom's local mobile phone unit.
It follows years of acrimony between the Egyptian group and
Algeria, which has hit the local subsidiary with millions of
dollars in back-tax bills, put it under investigation over its
currency deals and declared it would nationalise the firm.
"OTH asserts that since 2008 its rights under the Agreement
on the Promotion and Reciprocal Protection of Investments
between Egypt and Algeria have been violated by actions taken by
the Algerian government against (Algerian subsidiary) OTA,"
Orascom said in a statement.
Among those actions, it said, were a recent court judgment
against OTA imposing a fine of $1.3 billion and a criminal
sentence on one of its top executives.
Orascom said it would still support any move by its majority
shareholder, Russia's Vimpelcom, to seek a solution with
the Algerian government over OTA, which operates under the brand
name Djezzy.
Amr El Alfy, research director at CI Capital in Cairo, said
the arbitration move may help lead to a settlement but could put
further pressure on Djezzy's operations.
"The press release leaves the door open to continue
negotiations towards more favorable terms for both
VimpelCom/Orascom Telecom and Algeria. However in the short
term, this might add operating pressures on Djezzy," he said,
adding that the arbitration process could take up to three
years.
Vimpelcom acquired assets from Orascom Telecom's Egyptian
parent company last April in a deal worth around $6 billion.
Vimpelcom said in January it had agreed to sell 51 percent of
Djezzy to the Algerian state and retain day-to-day management.
But hopes that this marked an end to the dispute, which has
weighed for years on Orascom's share price, were dashed last
month when an Algerian court hit Djezzy with a $1.3 billion fine
over its currency deals.
In addition to the fine, the Algerian government also meted
out a criminal sentence to one of Djezzy's executives.
Orascom Telecom closed 1.5 percent higher on Thursday prior
to the announcement of the arbitration notice. Egypt's main
index closed up 1.8 percent.
Asked by Reuters to comment on the decision to go to
international arbitration, an official in Algeria's finance
ministry, which has been handling negotiations with the Russian
firm, said it had no immediate comment.
(Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer and Jon
Loades-Carter)