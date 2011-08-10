BRIEF-Imation announces name change to Glassbridge Enterprises, reverse stock split
* Imation corp. Announces name change to Glassbridge Enterprises, Inc. And reverse stock split
CAIRO Aug 10 Orascom Telecom , the Egyptian company bought in March by Russia's Vimpelcom , reported a net loss of $58.5 million for the second-quarter, narrowing from a year earlier.
Orascom was expected to report net income of $64 million, according to the average analyst forecast in Reuters poll.
The company reported a quarterly loss of $66 million a year earlier that was caused mainly by foreign exchange losses. (Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer)
* Imation corp. Announces name change to Glassbridge Enterprises, Inc. And reverse stock split
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* British gas today announces that it will extend its price freeze for its customers on its standard energy tariff until august. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)