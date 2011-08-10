(Repeats with no change to headline or text)
CAIRO Aug 10 Orascom Telecom , the Egyptian company bought in March by Russia's Vimpelcom , reported a net loss of $58.5 million for the second-quarter, narrowing from a year earlier.
Orascom was expected to report net income of $64 million, according to the average analyst forecast in Reuters poll.
The company reported a quarterly loss of $66 million a year earlier that was caused mainly by foreign exchange losses. (Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer)
Next In Regulatory News
BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 6-Ethics review sought after Trump adviser touts Ivanka Trump products
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 A Congressional committee said on Thursday it was seeking a review into whether senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway had violated ethics rules by using her position to promote product lines of President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, a day after he attacked a retailer for dropping them.