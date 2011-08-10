(Repeats with no change to headline or text)

CAIRO Aug 10 Orascom Telecom , the Egyptian company bought in March by Russia's Vimpelcom , reported a net loss of $58.5 million for the second-quarter, narrowing from a year earlier.

Orascom was expected to report net income of $64 million, according to the average analyst forecast in Reuters poll.

The company reported a quarterly loss of $66 million a year earlier that was caused mainly by foreign exchange losses. (Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer)