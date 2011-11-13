CORRECTED - OFFICIAL-Orascom Telecom swings to Q3 net loss
(In first paragraph, company corrects its published figure for net loss)
CAIRO Nov 13 Orascom Telecom ORTE.CA swung to a net loss of $975,000 for the third quarter from a profit a year earlier, when it reported a one-off gain from its Egyptian mobile business.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation grew 21 percent to $481 million as revenues climbed 3.5 percent to $1.01 billion, the company said in a statement on its website.
Net income before minorities was $10 million, down from $934 million in the third quarter of 2010.
The company blamed part of the decline on a strengthening of the Egyptian pound against the Canadian dollar, which led to a foreign exchange loss on a loan to its Canadian business.
The subscriber base grew 12 percent to around 109 million, said Orascom, which is splitting its business under the terms of a tie-up sealed this year with Russia's Vimpelcom VIP.N. (Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
