CAIRO, March 12 Orascom Telecom Holding
SAE (OT), the Egyptian company bought last year by
Russia's Vimpelcom Ltd, said on Monday it narrowed its
losses in the fourth quarter to $83 million compared with a year
earlier when it was hit by impairment charges.
Orascom was expected to report net income of $70 million,
according to the average analyst forecast in a Reuters poll.
The company reported a decline in average revenue per user
(ARPU) in its Algerian unit, Djezzy - its most profitable
business - and continued negative effects after the Bank of
Algeria instructed banks not to process any overseas foreign
currency transfers by Orascom Telecom Algeria (OTA).
"(This) is having devastating effects on OTA's network and
reputation," the company said in a statement. "It is preventing
the importation of goods which are necessary for maintenance
purposes and for network capacity expansion."
Net income in the quarter was also impacted by an increase
in unrealized foreign exchange losses in OT's Bangladesh
business and in OT Holding, driven by currency devaluations
versus the U.S. dollar in relation to certain loans and payables
in foreign currencies.
Revenues for the quarter, down 2 percent year-on-year to
$896 million, were also hit by the depreciation of local
currencies in its main operating markets, including Algeria and
Pakistan, which impacted the company's U.S. dollar revenues.
OT posted a loss of $170 million in the fourth quarter of
2010, hit by an impairment in its assets in Namibia.
OT's subscriber base exceeded 78 million at the end of
December 2011, a rise of 13 percent over the same period last
year, after the exclusion of its Alfa, Mobinil and Koryolink
subscribers for comparative purposes, it said.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) were $346 million, down 4 percent from the same period
a year earlier, due to an "increase in corporate contingent
liability provisions at the OT Holding level, in addition to
unfavourable currency movements," it said.
OT closed 3.9 percent down on Monday. The main index closed
1.5 percent down.
(Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; editing by Derek Caney and Andre
Grenon)