CAIRO, March 12 Orascom Telecom, the Egyptian company bought last year by Russia's Vimpelcom , narrowed its losses in the fourth quarter to $83 million compared to a year earlier when it was hit by impairment charges, it said on Monday.

The firm posted a loss of $170 million in the same period of 2010.

Orascom was expected to report net income of $70 million, according to the average analyst forecast in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; Editing by Derek Caney)