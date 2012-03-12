UPDATE 3-Toshiba says not aware Westinghouse considering Chapter 11 filing
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Writes through with comments from sources)
CAIRO, March 12 Orascom Telecom, the Egyptian company bought last year by Russia's Vimpelcom , narrowed its losses in the fourth quarter to $83 million compared to a year earlier when it was hit by impairment charges, it said on Monday.
The firm posted a loss of $170 million in the same period of 2010.
Orascom was expected to report net income of $70 million, according to the average analyst forecast in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; Editing by Derek Caney)
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Writes through with comments from sources)
JAKARTA, Feb 24 Indonesia's Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara (AMNT), a unit of Medco Energi Internasional has obtained permit to export 675,000 tonnes of copper concentrates, the company said in a statement on Friday, referring to a recommendation issued by the government last week.
LONDON, Feb 24 Pearson earned a brief respite from the turmoil in its business on Friday after the education services giant reported no further deterioration in its trading and said it would cut costs further and sell some assets.