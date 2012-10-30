UPDATE 1-Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is sitting on more than $1.6 billion of gains in its investment in Apple Inc. after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
CAIRO Oct 30 Orascom Telecom Holding (OTH) said it was considering the sale of all or part of its interests in central and southern Africa as part of a review of operations in the region.
In a statement on Tuesday, Orascom Telecom said it was conducting a review of its operations in Burundi, Zimbabwe and the Central African Republic "to identify, examine and consider a range of strategic alternatives".
"Those strategic options include, but are not limited to, a sale of all or a material part of the Sub-Saharan African Operations either in one transaction or in a series of transactions," it said.
Russia's Vimpelcom took control of the Egyptian company last year in a deal worth around $6 billion.
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: