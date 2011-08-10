* Higher tax rate on Tunisia sale hits bottom line

CAIRO, Aug 10 Orascom Telecom ORTE.CA, the Egyptian company bought in March by Russia's Vimpelcom VIP.N, reported a net loss of $58.5 million for the second quarter, hit by a higher tax on the sale of its Tunisian unit.

Orascom was expected to report a net profit of $64 million, according to the average analyst forecast in a Reuters poll. The company reported a quarterly loss of $66 million a year earlier that was caused mainly by foreign exchange losses.

This year, it recorded a loss from discontinued operations reflecting an increase in Egyptian corporate tax on its $1.2 billion sale of Tunisian business Tunisiana.

Vimpelcom bought Orascom's parent company, Wind Telecom, in a deal worth more than $6 billion that created one of the world's biggest telecommunications companies in terms of subscribers.

It did little to resolve the fate of Orascom's lucrative Algerian subsidiary, Djezzy, whose fate has been in limbo since Algeria's government said it would nationalise the unit and appointed advisers to provide a valuation.

Analysts had said that forecasting Orascom's quarterly net result would be difficult given the tax changes and have been focusing less on its bottom line than on prospects for an end to the Djezzy saga.

Algeria has hit the unit with hundreds of millions of dollars in back taxes and barred it from moving some profits abroad. Investors were hoping for an outcome by July, but there is still no word of progress towards a settlement.

STRENGTH IN ALGERIA

For now, Djezzy appears to be performing better than some analysts had expected after the Algerian government raised regulatory pressure on the company.

Orascom's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation grew 8 percent in the quarter to $476 million, driven by Djezzy -- where subscriber numbers were up 5 percent from a year earlier -- and its south Asian businesses.

The improvement at Djezzy came "as a result of the continued effort of cost management to counter the hurdles and restrictions imposed upon the operation," Orascom said.

Orascom's quarterly revenue was $1 billion, down from $1.06 billion a year earlier.

In Egypt, its Mobinil venture with France Telecom FTE.PA boosted subscribers by 17 percent, but average revenue per user dipped 15 percent due to "intense" competition, Orascom said.

Orascom shares have been hammered by its Algerian problems, Egypt's popular uprising and worries about the global economy. They fell to 3.08 Egyptian pounds on Tuesday, their lowest since September 2004. On Wednesday they jumped 5.1 percent.

Orascom's net debt fell to 17 billion pounds ($2.85 billion) from 23.2 billion pounds at the end of December.

It said its Canadian venture, Wind Mobile, added more than 45,000 subscribers for a total of 317,000, while the average wireless bill jumped more than a dollar to C$27.80.

Orascom said a demerger of businesses foreseen under the Vimpelcom deal was delayed after the Egyptian authorities requested some accounting documents.

"The company is actively pursuing its dialogue with the authorities, and still expects to receive the required approvals in the coming weeks," it said.

($1 = 5.959 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)