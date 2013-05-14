CAIRO May 14 Egyptian group Orascom Telecom
Holding's management has recommended shareholders
reject an offer by a subsidiary of Russian billionaire Mikhail
Fridman's Altimo to buy the company for $0.70 a share.
A Cyprus-based subsidiary of Altimo made the offer in late
March. Orascom has mobile businesses in Canada, Algeria and
other emerging markets such as Bangladesh.
A statement by Orascom said that an independent financial
adviser had put a fair value on Orascom's shares of $0.86 per
share.
"Hence we see that the offer price is below the fair value
of the share by 18.7 percent," the statement said.
Cairo-based Orascom Telecom, a heavyweight on the Egyptian
Stock Exchange, is controlled by Russia's Vimpelcom,
which together with subsidiaries owns 51.92 percent. Altimo owns
47.85 percent of Vimpelcom.
The offer comes as uncertainty over Orascom's most lucrative
asset, Algerian unit Djezzy which the Algerian government plans
to nationalise, appears closer to being resolved.
Orascom's share price closed on Tuesday before the
announcement at 4.68 Egyptian pounds ($0.67), unchanged from the
day before.