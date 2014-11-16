CAIRO Nov 16 Egypt's Orascom Telecom reported a net loss of 72.6 million Egyptian pounds ($10.2 million) in the third quarter, compared with a loss of 248.3 million a year ago, the company said on Sunday.

Orascom saw revenues of 792.8 million pounds in the quarter, up from 739.2 million a year ago, the company said.

(1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound) (Reporting by Ehab Faruok; Writing by Shadi Bushra; Editing by Mark Potter)