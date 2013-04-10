April 10 Ora.TV, the fledgling online digital TV
network backed by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, has acquired
television production company Stick Figure Productions in order
to expand its content.
Terms of the deal, announced on Wednesday, were not
disclosed.
Launched in July 2012, Ora.TV is home to talk show host
Larry King's new program, "Larry King Now." The show can been
viewed through Ora.TV or on Hulu, the online video streaming
service controlled by News Corp and Walt Disney
.
New York based Stick Figure is known for its documentary and
reality TV programs that have aired on networks like HBO, PBS
and ESPN.
Ora.TV is funded by Latin America's biggest phone company
America Movil, controlled by Slim.