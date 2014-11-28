Nov 28 Orava Asuinkiinteistorahasto Oyj :

* Signed a binding agreement to acquire Asunto Oy Kirkkonummen Kummikallio

* Says will wholly fund transaction price 2.7 million euros by a directed share issue allocated to Osuusasunnot Oy

* Says new shares do not entitle holders to dividends paid during 2014