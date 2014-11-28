BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces winning bidders for ninth non-performing loan sale
* Fannie mae - announced winning bidders for its ninth non-performing loan sale
Nov 28 Orava Asuinkiinteistorahasto Oyj :
* Signed a binding agreement to acquire Asunto Oy Kirkkonummen Kummikallio
* Says will wholly fund transaction price 2.7 million euros by a directed share issue allocated to Osuusasunnot Oy
* Says new shares do not entitle holders to dividends paid during 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fannie mae - announced winning bidders for its ninth non-performing loan sale
* Sees EBITDA of 2.2 million euros ($2.3 million)in FY 2017, 4.7 million euros in FY 2018, 5.2 million euros in FY 2019 and 5.2 million euros in FY 2020
* Says its real estate portfolio valued at 143.8 billion roubles ($2.43 billion) as of December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: