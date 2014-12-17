Dec 17 Orava Asuinkiinteistorahasto Oyj :

* Says has confirmed company's updated strategy for 2015

* Says strategic financial objectives remained unchanged

* Says one of the main strategic objectives is increasing equity to 90 million euros ($112.12 million) in 2015 and to 200-300 million euros over medium term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8027 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)